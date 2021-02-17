Annie Gladys Howell, 87, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Private Graveside. Services will be on Sunday February 21, 2021 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery . Visitation will be on Sunday February 21, 2021 11:00 - 1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

