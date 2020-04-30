Bishop Dr George Thomas Howell, 98, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 1, 1921 to the late Jim and Mamie Jones Howell in Aberdeen MS. He married Gladys Mae Carruth in 1937, they had 15 children. He was a devoted husband and father. He was employed at Conoco in Aberdeen for several years and he was also a Farmer. He was a member of Athens United Methodist Church & later became a member at Smith Chapel Holiness Church. He was known for his powerful preaching and anointed singing. He was appointed to serve as pastor of Chapel Grove, Chesterville, Mt. Moriah, Guntown and Carter's Chapel, Amory. Later, He was consecrated and appointed Bishop over the Mid South Diocese, He used his spiritual gifts to lead and edify the Church of The Living God. The Howell family is unable to have a traditional funeral, a private graveside service with immediate family will take place on Saturday May 2, at 12:00 at Burns Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen. Visitation will be Friday May 1, at Smith Chapel Holiness Church from 5:00PM to 7:00PM. Belle Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include: Etherlean Acker Mammie (William) Parks James (Kim) Howell Earlean (Richard) Gilleylen Robert (Patricia) Howell Leonard (Shelia) Howell Mary (Clarence) Parks Julia (Kevin) Beeks He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys Howell, his parents Jim and Mamie Howell, 4 daughter's Arvadia Reed, Eardia Thompson, Laura Etta Howell & Letha Howell, 3 sons Lee Roy Howell, Willie George Howell & Ollie Rea Howell.
