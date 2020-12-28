Curvy Louis Howell, 79, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Services will be on Thursday December 31, 2020 12 Noon at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Visitation will be on Thursday December 31, 2020 10:00 - 12:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle, MS . Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.