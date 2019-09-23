TIPPAH COUNTY -- Elvis P. Howell, 58, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Services will be on Friday September 27 at 11AM at St Matthew MB Church near Byhalia, MS. Visitation will be on Friday September 27 from 10 AM to 11 AM at the church. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery.

