On Thursday September 19, 2019, Elvis Presley Howell, 58, resident of Ripley and beloved father, brother, grandfather and uncle, passed away peacefully at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley following an extended illness. Funeral Services celebrating the life of Mr. Howell will be at 11 AM Friday, September 27 at St. Matthew MB Church in Byhalia, MS with visitation one hour before services. Burial will follow in Ripley City Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Howell was born November 8, 1960 in Marshall County, MS, the son of the late Ida Ruth Howell and Percy Hearn, Jr. He was a Christian and employed in the construction industry and worked as a mechanic as long as health permitted. Mr. Howell will be remembered for his love of family, music, people and celebrating life. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. Blessed with a large family, survivors include three daughters, Tamera West (Terrance) of Memphis, Teresa and Pamela Duncan, both of Byhalia, two sons, Malcolm Jones of Holly Springs and Terry Rankin of Byhalia, five sisters, Frankie Howell of Ripley, Curtis Lee Taylor of Atlanta, GA, Anita Johnson, Darlene Hearn and Angel Hearn, all of Memphis, three brothers, James Howell of Ripley, Michael Hearn (Jackie) and Cedric Hearn (April), both of Memphis, a very special nephew, James Michael "Big Mike" Howell of Olive Branch and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by thirteen brothers and sisters. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Howell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
