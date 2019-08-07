Janis Leigh Howell, 69, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House. A native and life-long resident of Tupelo, she was born December 19, 1949 to Cal Hulett and Pauline "Polly" Carrie Rice Howell. In 1967, she graduated from Tupelo High School and went on to earn both her Bachelor's and Master's degree from the Mississippi University for Women. During Operation Desert Storm, she was called to active duty in the United States Navy Reserves. Janis began her 30 year career as a nursing instructor at Itawamba Community College the second year of the nursing program's establishment following her career as an ER Nurse from 1972 until 1982. After her retirement in 2012, she was recognized for her excellence in nursing by the establishment of the Janis Howell Nursing Excellence Award which is given annually to one student who exemplifies commitment to nursing, professionalism and excellence. She was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her son, James "Bubba" Howell and his wife, Roxanne, of Cleburne, Texas; sister, Paula Blackwell and her husband, Brian, of Helotes, Texas; and three grandchildren, Alex, Adam and Michelle Howell of Cleburne. She was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Graveside services with Military Honors will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Tupelo Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Updated: August 7, 2019 @ 8:35 pm
Prayers to all the family and friends. Ms. Howell was one of my nursing instructors. She taught me a lot, was an amazing person and nurse. She blessed the lives of many people!
