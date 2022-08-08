Johnnie Ann Howell, 73, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Rienzi. She was born in Itawamba County on April 27, 1949, to Blondy George Washington Scott and Blanche Lucille Barrett Scott. Johnnie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- Day Saints where she served in many callings including The Relief Society, Young Women, Primary, and many others. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her flower beds, and fishing on her farm. Johnnie raised puppies at her Puppy Love Kennels. She loved karaoke night with her friends and spending time with her grandbabies. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dennis Mayes officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Magnolia Gardens in Corinth. Booneville Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Howell; sons, Tracy McMillen (Michelle) of Mantachie, Scott Howell (April) of Rienzi, Mitch Howell (Megan) of Booneville; daughter, Kellie Williams (Trevor) of Corinth; brothers, Roy Scott (Gene) and Eddie Scott (Phyllis), both of Baldwyn; sister, Mitzi Hachey of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Dalton McMillen of Fulton, Judi-Beth Stephens of Jackson, MS, Madison Carrell of Fulton, Alissa Ann Williams of Corinth, Alex Williams of Corinth, Andrew Williams of Corinth, Cayden Howell and Jack Howell, both of Booneville, Ava Mae Garrett and Jay David Howell, both of Rienzi; one great-grandson, Breck McMillen of Fulton. Johnnie also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Billy Joe Scott and Cliff Scott; and a sister, Janice Smithson. Pallbearers will be Tracy McMillen, Scott Howell, Jack Howell, Trevor Williams, Dalton McMillen, Alex Williams, Cayden Howell, Andrew Williams, Mitch Howell, Barrett Hachey and Jay David Howell. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
