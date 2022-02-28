Johnny Wayne Howell, 71, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at U.A.B. in Birmingham, AL. He was born April 16, 1950 in Tupelo, MS to the late John Howell Jr. and the late Ruth Graham Howell. He was an employee of Darrell Harp Enterprises for over 40 years. He was a truck driver for over 50 years. He loved sitting on the porch, mowing his yard, and sitting by the fire outside. He especially enjoyed being with his family and extended family members as well. Johnny enjoyed riding the back roads, telling stories, and talking politics at Dulaney's Grocery. Not an educated man except through the hard knocks of life and an honest man whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was the best dad to Jessica. Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday March 3, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham, Bro. John Griffus, Bro. Robert Wood officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Howell (Rita McDuffa); grandchildren: D.J. McDuffa, Kole South, Ariana Franks; girlfriend, Shauna Jefferson and her child, Peyton Poores; sister, Peggy (John) Wildman; brothers: David (Debra) Howell, Roger (Linda) Howell, James (Jock) E. Howell; host of nieces and nephews; special friends: Ricky Maxwell, Dale Nunley, Gary Coleman, Doice Dulaney, Craig Long, Tommy Gasaway, and all of his friends from Dulaney's Grocery. Preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother. Pallbearers are Paul Wildman, Gary Gasaway, Casey Poores, Orlando (Dillo) Patton, Michael Howell, Chris Howell, Mike Crump, Dale Kent Honorary pallbearers will be D.J. McDuffa, Kole South, Ariana Franks, Ricky Maxwell, Dale Nunley, Gary Coleman, Doice Dulaney, Craig Long, Tommy Gasaway Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
