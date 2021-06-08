Keegan Zimere Howell, precious infant son of Maggie Brown and Zacchius Howell of New Albany, went to be with the Lord on June 5, 2021. Born at Baptist Hospital of Union County, Keegan weighed only 11oz and was 1 hour old when he was called home. Services for baby Keegan will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11 AM in the Heritage Chapel of the New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care with Rev. Joseph Newton officiating. "An angel in the book of life wrote down my baby's birth, then whispered as she shut the book... Too beautiful for Earth" Visitation will be from 9 AM until 11 AM, Wednesday June 9, 2021 in The Heritage Chapel of The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Survivors include one sister, Zacchiyah Howell, three brothers, Bentlie Brown, Tom Wiley IV, and Wyatt Howell all of New Albany, one grandmother, Demetrica Howell of Myrtle, one grandfather, Robert Foster (Lachelle) of Southaven, two aunts, Ibreia Howell of Myrtle and Alisha Adams (Jeremy) of Booneville, one uncle, Steven Brown of Baldwyn. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Mary and Ricky Brown. Permit the children to come to Me, do not hinder them; for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these. Mark 10:14 The New Albany Funeral Home and Cremations invite you to share your condolences with the family at www.newalbanyfuneralsandcremations.com
