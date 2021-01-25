Howell, Kenneth Alexander "Piggy"

Kenneth Alexander “Piggy” Howell – peacefully passed away on January 21, 2021 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Piggy was born on November 30, 1937 to Kenneth Eugene and Jesse Louise Howell in Tupelo, Mississippi. His grandmother, Big Momma, affectionately called him Piggy, a reference to his strong appetite as a child and a nickname that stuck with him for 83 years. After graduating from Tupelo High School in 1956, he earned a degree in accounting from his beloved University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”) where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. His four years there served him well and formed a lifelong passion for all things Ole Miss. He took great pride in knowing that his love of his alma mater and his constant recruiting for the school led his children, grandsons and many others in East Texas to become Ole Miss Rebels. Hotty Toddy!
After college, Piggy started his career in Houston where he met his wife of 57 years, Ranna Jane Leake of Tyler, Texas. The family moved to Tyler in 1979 where Piggy and Ranna enjoyed raising their two children, making many friends and where he loved playing countless rounds of golf at Willowbrook Country Club.
Piggy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Ranna and their two children, son Haley Wayne Howell of Tyler and daughter Holly Howell Merritt (Joe) of Dallas, grandsons Matthew Merritt and Ben Merritt, also of Dallas; brother Dr. James M. Howell and wife Nancy, niece Kimberly Howell Mitchell, all of Greenville, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Wayne Leake and niece Laura Leake, both of Tyler.
A celebration of life will be held at 1pm on Saturday January 30th in the chapel at Marvin United Methodist Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin UMC at 300 W Erwin St, Tyler, TX 75702.
