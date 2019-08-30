William Lance Howell, 60, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 26, 1959, in New Albany to Thomas Hugh and Shirley Johnson Howell. He was a retired steel detailer and draftsman. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. James Wells officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Thresia Bailey Howell; 1 son: Cade Howell; 2 sisters: Rebecca Owens (Lester) and Vickie Howell; 2 brothers: Dell Howell and Steve Howell (Ginger); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be J. T. Howell, Hunter Howell, Neal Swords, Lester Owens, Jr., Rick Sanders, and William Fryar. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

