William Lance Howell, 60, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 26, 1959, in New Albany to Thomas Hugh and Shirley Johnson Howell. He was a retired steel detailer and draftsman. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. James Wells officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: Thresia Bailey Howell; 1 son: Cade Howell; 2 sisters: Rebecca Owens (Lester) and Vickie Howell; 2 brothers: Dell Howell and Steve Howell (Ginger); and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be J. T. Howell, Hunter Howell, Neal Swords, Lester Owens, Jr., Rick Sanders, and William Fryar. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at United. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.