Linda Kay Barnes Howell, 72, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 28, 1949 to the late Herman Barnes and the late Leona Strange Barnes. She worked at Wal-Mart for 14 years. She loved to read, watching red birds fly around, and loved spending time with family and friends. She was an awesome cook. She also loved her turtle Mrs. T. and her dog sparkles. Services will be 1:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm Sunday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with assisting the family. Survivors include her husband, Roger Howell of Golden; children: Melissa Roberts, David (Tasha) Flournoy of Golden, Kayla (Orlando) Patton of Golden, Kelsey (Derreck) Franks of Nettleton, Justin (Cassy) Roberts of FL; grandchildren: Jadyn Powell, Camrynn Franks, Cyera Powell, Alexis Patton, Chance Franks, Tate Roberts, Tinley Roberts, Lee-Unna Franks; sisters: Ouida Bishop of Mantachie, Wilma Barnes of Fulton; brother, Ricky Barnes of Fulton; best friend, Debbie Howell; host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
