MYRTLE -- Lonzo 'Sargent' Howell, 77, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at his home in Myrtle. Services will be on Friday July 24, 2020 at Serenity Simmons Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday July 23, 2020 4:00-6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Gerizum Cemetery Myrtle Serenity Simmons is in charge of services.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.