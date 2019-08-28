ABERDEEN -- Louise Howell, 91, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sun., September 1, 2019 at 2 pm at Pilgrim Rest M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Sat., August 31, 2019 from 3-5 pm at Belle Memorial Funeral Chapel-Aberdeen.

