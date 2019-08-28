PONTOTOC -- Rev. Shandle Lynn Howell, 48, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday August 31, 2019 11:00 a.m. at New Birth Community Church 614 Glade Avenue New Albany. Visitation will be on Friday August 30, 2019 4:00-7:00 at Serenity Simmons Chapel New Albany. Burial will follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery, Ecru. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.

