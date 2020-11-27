Andrew "Junior" Howell Voyles, Jr., 76, passed away November 25, 2020 at Pontotoc Nursing Home. He was retired from Wonder Bread in Memphis after 29 years and moved to Mississippi after retirement. He met and married his wife, Sue in 1963 and together they had two children they raised in Memphis. The youngest, Shelia died in 1976. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed and he was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Sue Voyles; daughter, Cynthia Voyles Ford; granddaughter, Danielle Davis (Brad) of Haughton, LA; grandson, Zach Ford of Columbia, MO; grandson, Chase Ford; great grandson, John Davis; great granddaughter, Clara Jo Davis of Haughton, LA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Shelia Ann Voyles; mother, Eliza Bridges Voyles; father, Andrew Voyles, Sr.; brothers, Troy Voyles and Robert Voyles; sisters, Ressie Carraway and Ruth Hurt; son-in-law, Robert E. Ford, Jr., and baby sister, Lovey. Graveside Services will be 2PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Harmony Cemetery, Walnut, MS with Bro. Bob Williams officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. His grandsons and nephews will service as pallbearers.
