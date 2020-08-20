Mother Annie Lee Hoyle 77, was born April 20, 1943 in Benton County, MS to the late James Nicholas and Pealie Annie Brown Hoyle. Annie left this earthly life in the residence of her home in Ripley, MS to be with our heavenly Father on August 16, 2020. Annie was a native of Ashland, MS. She graduated from Old Salem High School in Ashland, MS. Annie worked at Schlitz Brewery in Memphis, TN then returned back to Ashland, MS in 1975 and became an employee at the ABC Factory in Ashland, MS. and was also employed at Irwin-B-Schwabe and Sewing Factory in New Albany, MS. Annie confessed her love to Christ at an early age and joined the Saint Luke Church of God in Christ in Ashland, MS. She later united with Saint James Temple Church of God in Christ in Ripley, MS both under the leadership of her brother and pastor, the late, Superintendent Bernell Hoyle and First Lady Alma Hoyle. Mother Annie served as the District #10 Usher Board President and State Usher of Northern Mississippi Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction and also served on the Mothers Board. She leaves to cherish her memories, her two children; Geneva Wright and Herbert (Victoria) Anderson , her siblings; Katie Preston, Solon (Ruthie) Hoyle, Dorothy (Henry) King and Melba Williams, sister-in-law; Barbara Hoyle, aunt; Sally Kimbrough, God-Children; Tommy and Alice Montgomery and Anna Maria Burgess, ten grandchildren, twenty- six great-grandchildren, along with special nieces, nephews, friends and family. Visitation will be Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5p-7p at Foster and Son Funeral Home Ripley, MS. Graveside service will be held Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Saints Rest Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
