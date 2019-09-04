CORINTH -- Corey Issac Hoyle, 42, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019, at his home in Iuka. Services will be on Saturday, September 7 at 12:00 noon at Saint James Church in Ripley, Miss. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Rest Cemetery in Ripley.

