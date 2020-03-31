Superintendent Bernell Hoyle was born December 6, 1937 in Lamar, MS to the late James and Annie Brown Hoyle. He departed this earthly life on March, 25, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Bernell Hoyle received the Lord at the early age and united with Samuel Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland, MS. He united in Holy matrimony for 58 years to the late, Alma Beverly Poole. He was the Superintendent of the #10 District of Northern MS Jurisdiction. He later received his Honorary Doctrine of Theology from the College of Theology in Wilmington, NC. In 2018 Superintendent Hoyle became a National Adjutant in the Church of God in Christ. In 2019 he was appointed an overseer Adjutant in the National Church. He continued to pastor Saint James Church of God in Christ in Ripley, MS for 53 years. He leaves to cherish his memories wife Barbara Jones Hoyle. His children Janet (Johnny) Christian, Sharon Poole, Kathy (Michael) Barker, Jamie Hoyle, Anita (Nicholas) Smith, Pastor Christopher (Mary Jane) Hoyle, Barbara (Todd) Sherman, Pastor Stephen (Linda) Hoyle, Evelyn Hoyle, Lydia Hoyle, two step children Yulanda Jones and Shanta Johnson, 32 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and host of other relatives and friends. A private graveside ceremony will be held for immediate family only. A memorial service for Superintendent Hoyle will be later announced. To view and sign the guest registry please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
