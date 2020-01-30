54, passed away on Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 at his residence in Tupelo. Christopher K. Hubbard was born to Essie Dean Hykes-Hubbard and late father, William Hubbard on Oct. 22, 1965 in Tupelo. Christopher Hubbard is survived by his mother; Essie Dean Hykes-Hubbard of Tupelo. One sister; Tracey Balol (Sedric) of Cedar Rapid, Iowa. Two sons; Ladarrius Hubbard of Houlka, Keyonna Hubbard of Oxford. One brother; William Hubbard, Jr. of Shannon, and one granddaughter; Ava Hubbard. The visitation will be Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The service will be Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel with Bro. Burt Skipwith officiating. The burial will follow at Okolona Oddfellows cemetery. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
