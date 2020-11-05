J. C. Hubbard was born January 13, 1952 in Bruce, MS to the late Thelma Hubbard and Willie Lee "Silk" Hubbard. J. C. Hubbard departed this life on November 2, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. The Lord welcomed him home so he would be pain free. He confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and became a member of Church of the Living God-Toccopola where he remained a faithful and devoted member until his health failed him. J. C. Hubbard was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Zula Mae and Annie Hubbard, brothers Pete and Henry Hubbard, great grandparents, uncles and aunts. He leaves to cherish his memories: his sons Antonio Hubbard (Sonya), Reginald King (Deondra) both of Thaxton, MS, Robert Gladney of South Carolina, and Gene of Iowa; one granddaughter Antonesia Hubbard of Houston, MS; two grandsons Caleb King of Tupelo, MS and Donavan Ivy of Oxford, MS; one great granddaughter Azalea Hubbard of Houston, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He also leaves special friends: Dwight Sheldon "Lou", Robert Wortham, Cecil Ware, Willie Henry, Lottie Windham, Margaret Bynum, Carl Keys, John Powell, Joyce and Hatin Flemons, Earl Dixon, Danny Judon, Joe Lindsay, Eddie Terrell, Darnell Hampton, Ham Flemons, Robert Flemons, and Martin Lindsay. Visitation walk through will be Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Family hour will be 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM. Face coverings are required. Service will be Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Thaxton, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
