David Brent Huddleston, 52, resident of Pearl, MS and former resident of Tippah County, passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 22 at Merit Health River Oaks Hospital in Flowood, MS. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be from 9 AM to 10 AM Saturday, June 26 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. A Graveside Prayer will be at 11:30 PM Saturday, June 26 in Falkner Cemetery. Brent was born May 1, 1969 in Ripley and was the son of the late Aubrey "Guy" and Bobbie Ruth Passon Huddleston. He was a graduate of Falkner High School and continued his education at Northeast Mississippi Community College.On September 8, 1988, he married his beloved wife Brenda Cooley Huddleston who survives. A lifelong member of Falkner Baptist Church, Brent was a valued employee of Nissan for 18 years as long as health permitted. A good-hearted, kind spirited man and avid Mississippi State/ Dallas Cowboys fan, Brent was a devoted husband, father and brother. He loved to make people laugh and smile, enjoyed cooking and good food and found pleasure in being an Uber/Lyft driver. With a great giving heart, Brent would do what he could to help someone in need, family, friend or stranger. In addition to his wife of 32 years, memories will be shared by his children, Kayla Sween (Richard) of Flowood, Kristin and Matthew Huddleston both of Pearl, one sister, Cheryl Smith (Shane) of Ripley and a host of family. Memorials may be directed to Blair Batson Children's Hospital, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS 39216. The family request social distancing and the use of masks , also dress in MSU colors to honor Brent. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.