Ida Marie McCown Huddleston, 91, passed away, September 18, 2019, at her home in Ripley, MS. She was born on March 8, 1928, to Ellis and Ruby Childers McCown in Tippah County- Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a member of Whittentown Baptist Church. Services will be at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 20, 2019, at McBride Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dewayne Floyd officiating and eulogy by Dr. Dwaila South. Burial will follow in Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. Visitation will continue Friday Morning at 7:00 A.M. until service time at 2:00 P.M. at McBride Funeral Home. Ida is survived by one daughter: Sandra Lynn Thrasher of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Shelby Jean Morton of Ripley, MS, Bonnie Jewel Gibson (James Allen) of Ripley, MS, Patsy Arlene Heavner of Ripley, MS; two grandchildren: Christopher Scott Thrasher Sartin (Brad) of Booneville, MS and Dustin Tyler Thrasher (Kyla) of Tupelo, MS; three great-grandchildren: Everly of Tupelo, MS, Cameron, and Braxtyn both of Booneville, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Nelson Huddleston; two sisters: Dorothy Jones and Mary Grace Childers. Pallbearers will be Danny Shackleford, Billy Wilkerson, Jack Williams, Jessie Williams, Jimmy Huddleston, Kenneth Cissom. Expressions of sympathy, for the Huddleston family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
