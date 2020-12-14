James Elvin Huddleston, 90, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Tippah County Hospital. Earning the nickname "Smiley" early in school, Elvin's smile radiated happiness and joy to the world and the people around him. He always looked for the good in any person or situation and knew the value of patience and kindness. An avid gardener, Elvin once famously raised enough okra "to feed all the folks in Tippah County." He also loved a good bargain and always asked for his senior citizen discount. He loved eating vegetables grown in his garden and sharing this bounty with friends, family, and neighbors. He also loved dill pickles, fried pies, Cheetos, Mississippi State ice cream, and his cousin Jewel's pimento cheese and peanut brittle. He bore a striking resemblance to the Quaker Oat man and could also rock a plaid shirt like no one else. He arrived on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor as a ten-pound bundle of joy to Elbert and May Biebers Huddleston who instilled in Elvin the importance of family, hard work, education, and love. Growing up on a farm during the Great Depression made Elvin appreciate all the small things in life many people take for granted. Elvin attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College as part of its inaugural class and later continued his education at his beloved Mississippi State University, earning a degree in Animal Husbandry and beginning a life-long love for the Bulldogs. He attended countless games and later cheered on his team from home, ringing his cowbell with pride and looking forward to those famous words from Jack Cristal, "Wrap it in Maroon and White." After serving two years in the military, Elvin began selling silos around the North Mississippi and the West Tennessee area. During this time, he met and married Shirley Parker Huddleston. For the next sixty-five years, they raised three children, filling their home with faith, fun, and laughter. Elvin was always busy, working for the Farmer's Home Administration for 37 years, appraising houses, selling real estate, and serving as an election commissioner. Proud of his roots, Elvin began researching his family ancestry early in the 1970s and later traveled to England with his daughter to see the ancestral home of the Huddleston family. Each year, he looked forward to attending family reunions. Elvin set a Christian example with his strong faith. He was a very active member of the Ripley Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, an Elder, a Sunday School teacher, Clerk of the Session, and Assistant Treasurer. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Shirley Parker Huddleston, his son Tony (Linda) Huddleston of Tupelo; his daughter Wanda (Billy) Newton of Coats, NC; and his daughter Jennifer Huddleston of Ripley. He is also survived by three grandchildren: Lauren Tate of Tupelo, Mac and Emily-Parker Newton of Coats, NC, and two great-grandchildren: Milo and Lola Tate of Tupelo. Elvin is also survived by his brothers Jerry (Barbara) Huddleston of Grenada and Randall (Sue) Huddleston of Ripley and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, December 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Tippah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Ripley Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 556, Ripley, MS 38663. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Huddleston family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
