Jane McDowell Huddleston, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Saturday January 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.