Jo "JoJo" Aylene Drewery Huddleston, 91, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home. She was born October 19, 1930 in Chalybeate, MS to Joe Dalton Drewery and Cora Zella Bell Drewery Jackson. She was a retired clerk for Union Gas Company/ City of New Albany and after retirement, she worked for Two Sisters Dress Shop. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of New Albany. A service celebrating the life of Mrs. Huddleston will be held at 1:00p.m. Thursday, November 18, 2021 in the Stateroom of United Funeral Service. Reverend Tim Prather will officiate. Burial will be at Vista Memorial Park. She is survived by two daughters, Judy L. Huddleston and Kathy L. Huddleston; two grandsons, Robert C. Barnett and Andrew Barnett; and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 57 years, Robert L. Huddleston. The family request that memorials be made to First United Methodist Church of New Albany Building Fund or to the charity of donor's choice. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
