PRAIRIE, MS -- Joe Eddie Huddleston, 68, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at his home residence in Prairie, MS. Services will be on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Carter's Mortuary Service Chapel. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

