Mary Sue Parks Huddleston was born on May 17, 1939 and passed away in her home with her family nearby on Monday afternoon July 29, 2019 at the age of 80. Funeral Services cherishing the Christian life of Mrs. Huddleston will be at 11 AM Wednesday July 31 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Minister Connor Patterson will officiate and her grandson, Bradley Bond will have personal reflections. Burial will follow in Tiplersville Cemetery. She was a loving wife to her husband, mother to her daughters, and "Meemaw" to her grandchildren, and countless children to whom she babysat throughout the years. She spread laughter and joy wherever she went. Only second to the Lord, she loved and cared deeply for her family and was happiest when all of her loved ones could be together in her home. She also enjoyed her pets, being outdoors, gardening, and watching basketball-which she passionately played during high school days. Visitation will continue from 8 AM to 11 AM today at The Ripley Funeral Home. In addition to her husband Wade Huddleston of nearly 60 years, her memory will be treasured by her four daughters Linda Bond (Kurt) of Saltillo, Lauren Green (Scott) of Falkner, Edna Griffin (Mike) of Ripley, and Myra Simmons (Stacy) of Ripley; by one sister Betty Dobbs; by her grandchildren Kyle Bond (Brittney), Bradley Bond (Jessica), Tyler Green, Mary-Liz McDowell (Jonathan), Olivia Griffin, Abby Simmons, and Emily Simmons; by her great-grandchildren Liam Bond and Joseph Bond; and by her extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Flossie Parks, and two sisters, Marie Parks and Jo Parks Call. The family requests that memorials be directed to Sanctuary Hospice at 5159 W Main St, Tupelo, MS 38801 or Tiplersville Church of Christ at 24441 Highway 15 Tiplersville, MS. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Huddleston family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
