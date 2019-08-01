Vesta Marie Jordan Huddleston, 95, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit. She was born January 26, 1924, in Union County to Walter and Lou Essie Dodds Jordan. She was a member of Old Oak Grove Baptist Church and until her death was the oldest living member. She retired from Mohasco Furniture where she was a pattern maker. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Bobby Butler and Bro. Tommy Peters officiating. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by 1 daughter: Jean Lucille Lavelle (Currie) of Myrtle; 1 sister: Ella Jordan Grisham of Plano, TX.; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: R. C. Huddleston; 1 son: Kenneth Edward Huddleston; 5 sisters and 6 brothers. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at United. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

