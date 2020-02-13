William Albert "Billy" Hudson, Jr., 58, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Hospice Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native and life-long resident of Saltillo, he was born June 20, 1961 to William Albert and Faye Yvone Lee Hudson. In 1979, he graduated from Saltillo High School. Billy always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face. He enjoyed cooking, shopping and watching HGTV. He was a member of First Baptist Church Saltillo. Survivors include two sisters; aunt, Joyce Lee of Saltillo; three cousins, Pat Robison of Saltillo, Debra Myers and her husband, David of Byhalia and Gary Lee and his wife, Denise of Saltillo; the love of his life, his Chihuahua, Precious; and best friend, Shelia Tidwell of Saltillo. Visitation will be 12 p.m. until service time Saturday, February 15, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo. Services honoring his life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Ken Anderson officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
