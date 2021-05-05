Christi Michelle Hudson, age 45, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Tupelo. She was born September 4, 2021 to Tommy and Charlotte Hudson. Christi was a single mom, currently working on an Associate's Degree at Itawamba Community College. You will be greatly missed and you will live in our hearts forever. We will never forget your big smile. She is survived by her son, Wayne Hutcheson of Tupelo; her mother, Charolette Hudson of Tupelo; one sister, Mylinda Davis(Steve) of Mooreville; one brother, Perry Hudson (Heather) of Ft Worth, TX; one niece, Lyndsie Davis of Saltillo and one nephew, Blake Hudson (Casey) of Saltillo. She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Kelly Hudson. Pallbearers will be Wayne Hutcheson, Perry Hudson, Dean Tedford, and Steve Davis. Private graveside service will be Friday, May 7, 2021 in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.