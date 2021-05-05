Christi Michelle Hudson

Christi Michelle Hudson, age 45, passed away to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at her home in Tupelo. She was born September 4, 2021 to Tommy and Charlotte Hudson. Christi was a single mom, currently working on an Associate's Degree at Itawamba Community College. You will be greatly missed and you will live in our hearts forever. We will never forget your big smile. She is survived by her son, Wayne Hutcheson of Tupelo; her mother, Charolette Hudson of Tupelo; one sister, Mylinda Davis(Steve) of Mooreville; one brother, Perry Hudson (Heather) of Ft Worth, TX; one niece, Lyndsie Davis of Saltillo and one nephew, Blake Hudson (Casey) of Saltillo. She is preceded in death by her father, Tommy Kelly Hudson. Pallbearers will be Wayne Hutcheson, Perry Hudson, Dean Tedford, and Steve Davis. Private graveside service will be Friday, May 7, 2021 in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

