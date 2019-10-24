David Wyatt Hudson, 11, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Pontotoc County. Wyatt was a very adventurous little boy. He loved life and he loved his family and friends. Wyatt had grown very close to Jesus Christ and was thankful to get to live eternally in heaven with God. He was a Junior Ranger and happiest in the yard with rubber boots and a nerf gun on his hunting adventures. Wyatt is survived by his mother, Stephanie Williams(James Walker); grandparents, Kathi Mann, Mickey Williams, and Marie Williams; aunts and uncles, Taffi Alexander, Mickey Williams, Jr., Rusty Williams, and Cassidy Williams; his father, David Hudson(Bree Hudson); grandmother, Barbara Hudson; aunts and uncle, Shanna and Josh Wise, and Shea Miller; and lots of cousins on both sides. Wyatt was preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Charles Hudson "Paw", Danny McDaniel, and Jimmy Williams. Services will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Colt Hooker officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jaylen Wise, Hudson Wise, Rivers Hudson, JB Collums, Dalton Hendrix, and Flip Finley. Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 5-8PM and Sunday, October 27, 1PM until service time.
