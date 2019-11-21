AMORY -- Ella Jane Hudson, 80, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM at St. James U. M. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 4-5 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory.

