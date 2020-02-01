Frances Byrd Hudson, 90, passed away at her residence in Etta, MS Friday, January 31,2020. She was born in Myrtle on July 19,1929 to the late B.F. and Elizabeth Dodds Byrd. She was a member of Union Hill Methodist Church. She was a home interior decorator and also worked at the Etta Post Office. She loved gardening and yard work and loved her church family. Her son will cherish her memory and her legacy forever. Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 4,2020 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be in the Glenfield Memorial Park. She is survived by her son, Bill Hudson. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry Warren "Buddy" Hudson; two sisters, Ivaleen Byrd fisher and Annie Mae Byrd Gordon. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4,2020 from 10:00 am till 2:00 pm at the funeral home. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.