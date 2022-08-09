Purchase Access

Herbert Collins Hudson, 89, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital - Desoto. He was born June 27, 1933 in Pontotoc County to Thomas H. and Mary I. Franklin Hudson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a longtime employee of DuPont in the engineering department and retired from the flight department of FedEx. He loved his church and church family of Graceview Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Gatlinburg, TN and surrounding area. He loved his family and spending time with them. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by family and friends. Graveside services will be at 10:00a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Etta, MS. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lewis Hudson of Southaven; his son, Bryan Hudson (Debbie) of Olive Branch; a step-son, Thomas Holloway (Jennifer) of Dallas, TX; a brother, Leighton Hudson (Diane) of Walls; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Darryl Hudson; a sister, Lawanda Martin; two brothers, Loyd Hudson and Tommy Hudson; and a half-brother, Bill Carwile. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

