Jack Alan Hudson, 49, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born January 29, 1972 in Memphis, TN. He was a truck driver, BBQ man and a wood worker. He was a member of Bain's Chapel in Ashland, MS. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland. He is survived by his wife, Rita Skelton Hudson; three sons, Matthew Hudson, Samuel Hudson and Austin Hudson (Mendee), all of Myrtle; his mother, Paula Smithey (Dale) and his father, Darrell Hudson, all of Myrtle. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady Hudson, Doris Hudson Swinford, Russell Owens and Onie Silas; and by his wife's parents, Aldrich "Bud" Skelton and Bobbie Ann Jordan Skelton. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online registry and condolences, visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com

