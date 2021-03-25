Jack Alan Hudson, 49, died Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was born January 29, 1972 in Memphis, TN. He was a truck driver, BBQ man and a wood worker. He was a member of Bain's Chapel in Ashland, MS. Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Ashland. He is survived by his wife, Rita Skelton Hudson; three sons, Matthew Hudson, Samuel Hudson and Austin Hudson (Mendee), all of Myrtle; his mother, Paula Smithey (Dale) and his father, Darrell Hudson, all of Myrtle. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grady Hudson, Doris Hudson Swinford, Russell Owens and Onie Silas; and by his wife's parents, Aldrich "Bud" Skelton and Bobbie Ann Jordan Skelton. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 from 4:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online registry and condolences, visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.