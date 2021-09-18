Mellie Josephine Hudson, 85, passed away on September 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. She was born on January 1, 1936 in Monroe County to Grover Cleveland and Mellie Josephine Terry Jackson. She attended Greenwood Springs school and was married to Bobby Hudson. Prior to her retirement, she was a homemaker and she also worked as a seamstress in the area garment industry. Her hobbies included flower gardening, crocheting, and sewing. She was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Durrett Cemetery with Bro. Mike Tucker officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. In addition to her husband, Bobby Hudson, she is survived by nieces and nephews, David Holloway, Agnes Holloway, Ed Tucker, Mike Tucker, Mae Bell Row, Linda Blackwell, and Barbara Mattox; one sister, Beulah Tucker; and a host of other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Nathaniel Jackson and Grover Jackson; and three sisters, Zula Mae Coker, Beatrice Plunkett, and Lula Bell Perry. Visitation will be on Monday from 3 until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences maybe shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
