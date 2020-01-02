Mary Sue Hudson, 93, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS on December 31,2019. She was born, June 14, 1926 in Fulton, MS to the late Lloyd and Dottie Bell Hendrick. Mary Sue and her sister, Nell, opened Two Sister's Dress Shop in New Albany and later added another store, Little Sister's Dress Shop. She was very active in the community and her church. She loved to cook and make her famous muffins for friends and family. She was a very accomplished Contract Bridge player and attained the prestigious level of Life Master. Sue and her late husband, Marzine Floyd Hudson, were married on April 9, 1952 in the First United Methodist Church in New Albany, MS. Funeral services will be, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, in New Albany, MS, with Rev. Dr. Tim Prather officiating. Pallbearers will be Miller Hudson, Kyle Hudson, James K. Bennett Jr., David Work, Bo Collins and Bill Rutledge. Burial will be in the New Albany City Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son, Jeff Hudson and daughter in law, Lori Hudson of Bartlett, TN; three grandchildren, Miller Hudson (Ann), Kyle Hudson and Hayley Hudson (Collin); and her nephew, James K. Bennett Jr. (Trev). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of fifty-four years, Marzine Floyd Hudson; one sister, Ava Nell Ligon. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to all her loving friends who supported Sue in her later years. Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist of New Albany, MS in memory of Sue's beautiful life. Visitation will be Friday, January 3,2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00p.m. in the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church, New Albany, MS For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
