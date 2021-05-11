Micheal Hudson 59, passed away at his residence surrounded by his family on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born January 25, 1962, in New Albany, the son of Thomas and Martha Mayer Hudson. Micheal was an active member of Greatest Mission Baptist Church of Pontotoc. He had a deep love of gospel music, and he had been a Baptist song leader for over thirty-five years. He was a fixture in the local furniture industry, and he was currently employed as a VP of Administration by Fusion Furniture, where he had a hand in all aspects of the business. A visitation was held on Tuesday evening at Greatest Mission Baptist Church, and a visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 2:00 P. M. until 4:00 P. M., with his funeral service at 4:00 P. M. at the church. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. Survivors include his mother, Martha Hudson of Ecru; his wife, Lisa Hudson, of Ecru; two daughters, Alissa Hale (Chris) of Hurricane Community, and Jessica Kitchens (John) of Ecru; brother, Jerry Hudson (Kay) of Belle Chase, Louisiana; and four grandchildren; Elizabeth Hale, Hayden Hale, Alex Kitchens, and Knox Kitchens. He was preceded in death by his father and one brother, Mark Hudson. Pall bearers include Barker Collier, Bo Robbins, Charlie Stubblefield, Dean Wells, Josh McCord, Scott McCord, Tyler Nunlee, and Will Busby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greatest Mission Baptist Church for any of the following funds: Family Life Center building fund, Come Before Winter Mission project, Gideon's International, or the Pontotoc County Bible Teachers Fund. Donations may be mailed to Greatest Mission Baptist Church, Memorial to: Mike Hudson, P.O. Box 82, Ecru, MS 38841. Condolences may be left online at glenfieldfuneralhome.com
