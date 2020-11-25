Mildred Earline Hudson, at age 96, left this life to enter her heavenly home on November 25, 2020 at 7:30 AM. She had resided at Charleston Place in Fulton, Mississippi for the past four year and four months where she had received wonderful care. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff at Charleston Place as well as heart-felt gratitude for the care given by Kindred Hospice. She was born in the Lost Creek community near Sulligent on May 5, 1924. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar Alton and Annie Belle Noe and her brothers Millard Earlton Noe and Leslie Arnold Noe. She cared for her mother in the home for seven years before her mother's passing. She is also survived by her sister Mary Nell Middleton of Burlington, North Carolina. Her husband, Lockey Lynue Hudson passed away on May 14, 2003. They were married on July 21, 1940 in Hatley and were blessed with a life-long marriage with their home built on the grace of the Lord Jesus and the redemption he provided. Mrs. Hudson was a faithful member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Amory where for many years she taught the "little folks" class, sang in the choir, enjoyed the Ladies' Auxiliary, and the Adult Sunday School class. While residing at Charleston Place, she received the "World's Ray of Sunshine" award "in recognition of never having a bad day". She was indeed a bright light to everyone who knew her. Hard work was a way of life to her as she oversaw her home, was employed at the garment factories, and managed Hudson's Bookstore in Amory. After retirement, she loved working in the yard known as the "new ground". She and "Pap" cherished the memories of the group bus trips they made to various tourist attractions across the country. Her family and those who knew her will always remember her kindness, her gentle spirit, her neatness, her cooking and sewing abilities and most of all her love for Jesus. She was the person God used to bring her family to Christ through her prayers and consistent life. She is survived by her son, Rev. Van Dale Hudson (Sandy) of Amory; Grandsons: Rev. Van Dale Hudson II (Pamela), Amory, Dr. Devin Paul Hudson (Ashley), Trinity, Alabama, and Derek Kyle (Aubrey), Tampa, Florida; her great-grandchildren: Joshua Dale Hudson (Jenny), Chandler, Arizona, Caleb Van Hudson, Newberry, Florida, Kayleigh Dean Hudson, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Ragan Noelle Hudson, Florence, Alabama, Zachary Devin Hudson, Trinity, Alabama, Levi Lockey Hudson, Trinity, Alabama, Maddox Cole Hudson, Tampa, Florida, Everett Jacob Hudson, Tampa, Florida, Evelyn Mae Hudson, Tampa, Florida; great-great grandson, Liam Joshua Mitchell Hudson, Chandler, Arizona as well as a number of nieces and nephews and dear friends. Funeral services for Mrs. Hudson will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home with her son and grandsons conducting her precious services. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday morning from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed, if chosen, to Life Springs Ministries of Amory, MS.
