Mr. Clarence Hudson, 86, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Graveside. Services will be on Sunday January 3, 2021 11:00 a.m. at New Life Christian Center Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday January 2, 2021 3:00 - 5:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.