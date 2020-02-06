CHALYBEATE, MS -- Ora Sue Hollis Hudson, 89, passed away Wednesday, February 05, 2020, at daughter's home in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Friday February 7, 2020 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Friday February 7, 2020 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Chalybeate Baptist Church with McBride Funeral Home in Charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery .

