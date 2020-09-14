Sammie Lee Hudson, 87, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Magnolia Place in New Albany. He was born October 10, 1932, in Union County to Thomas Nelson Hudson and Dora Elizabeth Vance Hudson. He was a member of Christian Rest Methodist Church. He was retired from furniture manufacturing. There will be a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September, 17, 2020, at Christian Rest Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Williams officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife: U V Hardin Hudson; 2 grandchildren: Jessica Bullard and Billy Wayne Bullard; and 2 great-grandchildren: Levi Hale and Amber Marie Elizabeth Bullard. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Denia Bolen; 1 brother: R. W. Hudson; and 1 step-son: Thomas Robert Bullard. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.