PONTOTOC -- Thurman E. Hudson, Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at New Albany Health and Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 3PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery.

