Keith Huey, 69, passed away May 22, 2020 at his home. He served in the U.S. Army and was a retired truck driver. He loved his family, fishing, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Potts Camp Methodist Church, where he was baptized. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Huey; 2 daughters, Tabetha Walthers(Danny) and Dawn McMillen(Paul); 8 grandchildren, Courtney Robbins(Eric), Austin Walthers(Savannah Radditz), Presley McMillen, Jaydin Walthers, Whitnye McMillen, Brantly McMillen, Kaden Walthers, Maddie McMillen; 2 great-grandchildren, Skyler McPherson and Adalynn-Kate Walthers; sister, Brenda Huey Berryhill; brothers, Milton Ray Huey(Betty), Samuel Cruse Huey(Carol) and David Lee Huey(Daisy); sister-in-law, June Ash Huey; and a numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilder Heron Huey and Julia Marie Cruse Huey; 2 brothers, Hershell Wilder Huey and John Allen Huey; 1 sister, Shelia Marie Huey Cothern; 1 brother-in-law, Russell Berryhill; and 1 sister-in-law, Clara Tutor Huey. Graveside service, with military honors, will be Monday, May 25, 2020 at 2PM at Cruse Cemetery with Bro. Wayne Ward officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

