Christopher Ray Huffman, 42, beloved son of David E. "Bo" Huffman and Tommie J. "T.J." Huffman was called home to the Lord Saturday, October 30, 2021. He passed away at the Lower Cape Fear Life Care Hospice in New Hanover, NC from acute congestive heart failure. He had battled heart disease for a number of years. He was born in Meridian, MS on December 3, 1978. He was a graduate of Swansboro High School in Swansboro, N.C. and attended Meridian Community College in Meridian, MS. Christopher's career was a commercial electrician and he enjoyed woodworking, making arts and crafts, and fishing. Christopher is survived by his son, Jacob; his father, David "Bo" Huffman; his mother, Tommie "T.J." Huffman; his brother, Matthew (Danielle) Huffman; his nephews, Beau and Brady; his paternal grandmother, Lelia Faye Huffman; and many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Alfred "Buddy" Huffman; his maternal grandfather, Thomas Ray Rowell; his step-grandfather, John Henley; and his maternal grandmother, Gene Henley. His family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 pm at Southern Funeral Chapel in Houston, MS. Funeral services will be Friday, November 5 at 2:00 at Southern Funeral Chapel with Pastor Patrick Collins officiating. Interment will be in Enon Cemetery with no graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the American Heart Association in memory of Christopher at www.heart.org
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.