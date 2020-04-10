Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Brooks Huffman, died Sunday, April 06, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo after a struggle with cancer. She was 58. Debbie was born on February 28, 1962 in Coushatta, LA, to C.B. Brooks and Pauline Huckaby Brooks. Debbie enjoyed life and her family. She loved the outdoors including fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. Her greatest joy was spending time and spoiling her grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services are private to the family. A public celebrating will be announced when conditions allow. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net Debbie is survived by her husband, Mark Swords; her children, Michael McVay (Candice), J.J. Huffman and Dustin Huffman (Kerri). Her siblings: Melissa White (Scott), Mendi Trest (Stephen), Carla Thomas, Phillip Brooks and C. E. Brooks. Her step father, Roger Thomas; her aunts, Gina Nichols and Barbara Brister. Numerous nieces and nephews. 15 grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
