Houston-Laura Evelyn Tackett Huffman, 80, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941 in Pontotoc County to the late Carl Tackett and Laura Keith Tackett. She was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Brassfield officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her two daughters; Linda Seymore (Bobby) of Shannon and Vickie Barnett (Andy) of Houston; a son, Steve Huffman (Linda) of Houston; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren;7 great great grandchildren; a sister, Avis Reynolds (Paul) of Pontotoc; special friends, Edna Griggs and all of the residents of Houston Manor. She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Huffman; a son, Howard Huffman; a grandson, Wesley Brassfield; a great grand daughter, Aria Heair; a sister, Grace Holcomb; three brothers, J.C. Tackett, Billy Tackett and W.L. Tackett. Pallbearers will be Dennis Reynolds, Toby Reynolds, Kevin Tackett, Chase Seymore, Andy Barnett and Eddie Huffman. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Wayne Reynolds and Robert Priest Huffman. Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.