Beverly Jane Huffstatler, 76, died August 29, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born April 17, 1945 to Hugh Mayes Crumpton and Celia Brown Latham. She worked as a supervisor of sewing department in the furniture industry. She loved her family with all her heart, and taking care of them was her favorite thing to do. A private family service will be at Glenfield Memorial Park on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm with Bro. Mike Smithey officiating. She is survived by her husband Terry Huffstatler, one daughter, Michelle Pettit (Roger) of Pontotoc; two sons Nathan Denton of Pontotoc, and Terry Denton (Karen) of Ecru; three sisters, Gale Simpson (James) of New Albany, Charlotte Nowlin (Sammy "Red") of Myrtle, Reida Johnson of Washington St.; one brother Larry Crumpton (Norma) of New Albany; five grandchildren, Andrea Mooneyhan (Adam), Eric Mcelhaney, Maddie Moorman, Cooper Moorman, and Ayana Pettit; and five great grandchildren, Brooklynn, Addison, Ryleigh, Easton, and Drake. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Tommie Jean Crumpton and Mazelle Gullett. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United in honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
