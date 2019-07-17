Samuel Curtis "Curt" Huffstatler, 31, of Oxford, MS, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019 at his home in Oxford. Visitation will be 1:00 pm- 2:45 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at United Funeral Service in New Albany, MS. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, July 19, 2019 at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. Tommy Peters and Dr. Phil Baquie officiating. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany. Arrangements are by United Funeral Service. Curt was born in Tupelo, MS on November 30, 1987. He was adopted as an infant by loving parents Samuel "Sammy" and Rosemary Huffstatler. He graduated from Myrtle Attendance Center in 2006. He attended Blue Mountain College for 2 years before joining the Army in 2009. Curt served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Accommodation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, NATO Medal, and Combat Infantry Badge. Following his active duty service, he reenlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard. In 2015, Curt completed his term of service and received an honorable discharge. He returned to Blue Mountain College where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Biology with a minor in Chemistry in 2014. Curt worked as a Biologist for Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality from 2015 until the present. He enjoyed doing anything outdoors - boating, fishing, riding four-wheelers, playing pool and playing the piano. Curt married Lauren Hollingsworth on December 29, 2018 in Oxford, MS. Curt is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his parents, Sammy and Rosemary Huffstatler; his aunt Nancy Gatlin; and his uncle Mike Huffstatler. Curt is survived by his loving wife, Lauren Huffstatler of Oxford; his godson, Cason Fitts of New Albany; uncles, Bill Huffstatler of Ingomar and Charlie (Carolyn) Huffstatler of Ingomar; aunts, Kelly Johnson of Olive Branch and Betty Jo (Jackie) Hill of Ingomar; numerous relatives; and numerous life-long friends. Pallbearers will be Thomas Cain, Will Denton, Adam Fitts, Mikey Huffstatler, Bruce Peters, and Alex Rowland. Honorary pallbearers will be Preston Boatwright, Kyle Mabry, Josh Newsum, and Aaron White. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mission 22. In honor of service to our Country, United will fly the U.S. Army flag during visitation and services. For online condolences please visit, www. Unitedfuneralservice.com
